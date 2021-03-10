Insider Selling: The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells 16,100 Shares of Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blake M. Grams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of The Toro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $103,481.46.

On Monday, December 21st, Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of The Toro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $494,543.00.

TTC opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $103.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in The Toro by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

