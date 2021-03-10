Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $2,099,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,169.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $2,111,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $2,178,020.00.

TNET traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.20.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 482.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

