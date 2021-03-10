Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $2,099,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,169.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $2,111,200.00.
- On Tuesday, January 12th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $2,178,020.00.
TNET traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.20.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 482.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
