Insider Selling: Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Insider Sells 1,114 Shares of Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.60. The company had a trading volume of 45,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,695. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $74.38.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 8.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 16.9% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 258.9% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 306,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
