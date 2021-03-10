Insider Selling: Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Insider Sells 1,114 Shares of Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.60. The company had a trading volume of 45,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,695. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 8.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 16.9% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 258.9% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 306,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

