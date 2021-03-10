Insider Selling: WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Sells 242,925 Shares of Stock

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Oprah Winfrey sold 242,925 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $8,580,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,539,509 shares in the company, valued at $89,695,457.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oprah Winfrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $4,248,123.55.

On Friday, March 5th, Oprah Winfrey sold 184,491 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $6,471,944.28.

On Monday, December 21st, Oprah Winfrey sold 302,051 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $7,777,813.25.

On Thursday, December 17th, Oprah Winfrey sold 203,705 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $5,740,406.90.

On Friday, December 11th, Oprah Winfrey sold 70,738 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $2,054,938.90.

On Monday, December 14th, Oprah Winfrey sold 182,073 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $5,363,870.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.67. 2,044,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,899. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $323.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on WW International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WW International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WW International by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after buying an additional 768,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WW International by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after buying an additional 262,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WW International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after buying an additional 42,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in WW International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 48,493 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in WW International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

