Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells 4,720 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,720 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $213,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ZNTL traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.99. 190,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,006. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZNTL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,382,000 after buying an additional 47,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

