Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells 2,593 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ZM stock traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,722,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,266. The stock has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a PE ratio of 430.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.75. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,923 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,800,851,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,786,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.50.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

