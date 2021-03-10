Insight Protocol Price Tops $0.0084 on Top Exchanges (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $333,821.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00054936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.03 or 0.00769977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00066218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00030164 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00040483 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (INX) is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.