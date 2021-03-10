Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $208.22 and last traded at $205.99. Approximately 352,842 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 250,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.77.

INSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $571,590.00. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

