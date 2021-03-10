InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 110.91% and a negative net margin of 276.89%.

NYSEAMERICAN NSPR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. 131,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,435,248. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kester acquired 120,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $74,995.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

