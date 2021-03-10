InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Price Down 8.2% on Disappointing Earnings

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) was down 8.2% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 14,592,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 24,224,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 110.91% and a negative net margin of 276.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

In other InspireMD news, Director Thomas J. Kester bought 120,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $74,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 753.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.73% of InspireMD worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36.

About InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

