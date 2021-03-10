Insulet (PODD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) recently:

3/3/2021 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $235.00 to $277.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $282.00 to $296.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $255.00 to $275.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $235.00 to $277.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $282.00 to $296.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Insulet had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $255.00.

2/1/2021 – Insulet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

1/29/2021 – Insulet was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Insulet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,842. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $128,482,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 234,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,886,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

