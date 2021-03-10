Insulet (PODD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) recently:
- 3/3/2021 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $235.00 to $277.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $282.00 to $296.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $255.00 to $275.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $235.00 to $277.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Insulet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $282.00 to $296.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Insulet had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $255.00.
- 2/1/2021 – Insulet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.
- 1/29/2021 – Insulet was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Insulet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.
Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,842. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.62.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.