Insureum Price Up 213.1% Over Last Week (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Insureum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Insureum has a total market cap of $5.66 million and $774,249.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insureum has traded up 213.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00052984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00011217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.06 or 0.00730657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00065087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00029016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00038469 BTC.

Insureum Token Profile

ISR is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

