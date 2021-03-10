INT (INT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.70 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One INT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. INT has a market cap of $3.70 million and $1.56 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, INT has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00053510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.12 or 0.00749475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00065638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00029110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00039508 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

Buying and Selling INT

