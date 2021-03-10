Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $349.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will report sales of $349.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $347.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $352.00 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $354.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $388.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%.

IART has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of IART opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $71.34.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 2,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $159,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,513.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $522,796 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,271,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $296,118,000 after buying an additional 62,910 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,071,000 after buying an additional 572,291 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $175,981,000 after buying an additional 244,503 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after buying an additional 792,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

