Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s share price rose 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 21,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 714,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Integrated Media Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems.

