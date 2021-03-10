Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$18.22. 236,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,635. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49. The company has a market cap of C$7.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.68. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$18.35.

IPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$18.25 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.98.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

