Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $53,662.71. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ICPT opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $733.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $95.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.