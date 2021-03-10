Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s share price fell 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.32. 1,219,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,153,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

Several brokerages have commented on ICPT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $670.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $53,662.71. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

