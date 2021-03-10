InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE: IHG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/9/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/3/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 3/2/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/24/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/22/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating.
- 2/18/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/12/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 1/25/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.
Shares of NYSE IHG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.87. 1,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,607. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $75.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
