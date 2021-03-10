InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE: IHG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/2/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/24/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating.

2/18/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/12/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/25/2021 – InterContinental Hotels Group was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Shares of NYSE IHG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.87. 1,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,607. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $75.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

