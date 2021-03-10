International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Trading Up 8%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)’s share price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 219,367 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 147,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.
Several research analysts have issued reports on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.
The firm has a market capitalization of $629.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 887.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
