International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Trading Up 8%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)’s share price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 219,367 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 147,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $629.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.58.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $789,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 123,472 shares of company stock worth $2,017,452 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 887.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

