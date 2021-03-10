International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP Sells $409,350.00 in Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
International Paper stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.62. 4,154,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,098. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at $669,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
See Also: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.