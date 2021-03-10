International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP Sells $409,350.00 in Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

International Paper stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.62. 4,154,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,098. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at $669,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

