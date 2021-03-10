International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Shares Up 5.9%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 122,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 401,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The firm has a market cap of $243.64 million, a P/E ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,906,947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,952 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 111.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 61,152,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,183,586 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 129,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 259,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 93,246 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

