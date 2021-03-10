Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,776 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.78% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 334.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,435,000 after acquiring an additional 55,382 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 77,997 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 46,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITCI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $495,011.10. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 48,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $1,513,073.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,746,845. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.