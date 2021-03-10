Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Up 2,250.0% in February

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 2,250.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st.

OTCMKTS ITJTY remained flat at $$30.70 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. Intrum AB has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

