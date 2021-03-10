Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the February 11th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BSML remained flat at $$25.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,766. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $25.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd.
