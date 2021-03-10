Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the February 11th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BSML remained flat at $$25.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,766. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 686.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.