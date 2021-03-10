Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the February 11th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.
Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.