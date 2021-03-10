Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the February 11th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 282,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 95,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.