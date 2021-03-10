Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the February 11th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PSCH traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,720. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $199.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSCH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 49,161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $402,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

