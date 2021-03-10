InvestDigital (IDT) Price Up 14.2% This Week

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $252,199.76 and approximately $132,799.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestDigital token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00054950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.62 or 0.00765655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00066573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00029684 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00040358 BTC.

InvestDigital Token Profile

InvestDigital (CRYPTO:IDT) is a token. InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,837,305 tokens. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.