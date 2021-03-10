Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 8th (BLMN, CBTX, CBU, CCO, CLNC, COG, CONN, CTMX, CVET, DAR)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 8th:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a buy rating to an accumulate rating.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

