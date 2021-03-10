Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tricon Residential (TCN)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tricon Residential (TSE: TCN):

  • 3/8/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/8/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00.
  • 3/5/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/5/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/5/2021 – Tricon Residential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.50.
  • 1/28/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TCN opened at C$12.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.45 and a 1 year high of C$13.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.49.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.