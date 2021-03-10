Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tricon Residential (TCN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tricon Residential (TSE: TCN):

3/8/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

3/5/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Tricon Residential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.50.

1/28/2021 – Tricon Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TCN opened at C$12.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.45 and a 1 year high of C$13.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.49.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

