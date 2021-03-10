Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Banco Santander (SAN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Banco Santander (BME: SAN):

  • 3/8/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.35 ($3.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/4/2021 – Banco Santander had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
  • 3/1/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €4.25 ($5.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/25/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.50 ($2.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 2/11/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.00 ($3.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/9/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.10 ($3.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/4/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.70 ($3.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/3/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €1.85 ($2.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 2/3/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.70 ($3.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/3/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.45 ($4.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/22/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.50 ($2.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/19/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.10 ($3.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/12/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.85 ($3.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/11/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.30 ($3.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

