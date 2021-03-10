Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE: LB) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$36.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$30.00 to C$36.00.

3/4/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$38.00.

3/4/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$44.00.

3/4/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$37.00.

1/13/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

1/11/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

LB stock opened at C$40.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 15.24. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$25.74 and a 1 year high of C$41.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,131.40.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

