Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $146.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $146.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pioneer Natural is a leading upstream energy firm with a massive footprint in Permian Basin — the most prolific oil resource in the United States. Notably, it has acquired Parsley Energy through a $4.5 billion all-stock accord, which boosted its Permian presence. In the oil-rich basin, the combined company is estimated to have 930,000 net acres with a daily production capacity of 558 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Also, its proved reserves grew by 65% following the deal, which will be converted into its incremental cash flows. Notably, the company reported better-than-expected results due to increased crude oil equivalent production volumes. Also, the firm has a strong balance sheet, with low debt. This will boost its financial flexibility. From 2022, Pioneeris planning to start distributing quarterly variable dividend.”

2/25/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $135.00 to $175.00.

2/24/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $139.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/8/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pioneer Natural is a leading upstream energy firm with a massive footprint in Permian Basin — the most prolific oil resource in the United States. Notably, it has acquired Parsley Energy through a $4.5 billion all-stock accord, which boosted its Permian presence. In the oil-rich basin, the combined company is estimated to have 930,000 net acres with a daily production capacity of 558 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Also, its proved reserves grew by 65% following the deal, which will be converted into its incremental cash flows. Moreover, the company is targeting a total annual return to shareholders to be 10% or more. Additionally, the firm has a strong balance sheet, with low debt. This will boost its financial flexibility. Consequently, Pioneer Natural is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

1/21/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $138.00 to $139.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $154.00.

1/14/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $151.00 to $153.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $132.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $142.00.

PXD stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.25. 105,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,158. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $650,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,097,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,566 shares of company stock worth $8,554,173 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

