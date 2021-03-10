Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Primo Water (PRMW)

Primo Water (NYSE: PRMW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2021 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $18.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

3/5/2021 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

2/27/2021 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

2/26/2021 – Primo Water had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Primo Water had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Primo Water by 646.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

