Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Altus Group (ASGTF)

2/25/2021 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Altus Group was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/25/2021 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASGTF stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57. Altus Group Limited has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

