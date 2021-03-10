Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Parkland (PKI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Parkland (TSE: PKI) recently:

3/8/2021 – Parkland was given a new C$50.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00.

3/8/2021 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$50.00.

3/1/2021 – Parkland had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$51.00 to C$48.00.

2/1/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$50.00.

TSE:PKI opened at C$39.00 on Wednesday. Parkland Co. has a 12-month low of C$17.57 and a 12-month high of C$45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$336,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,544,046. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $2,198,972 over the last 90 days.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

