Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SBA Communications (SBAC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) recently:

3/5/2021 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $309.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $327.00 to $309.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $305.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $291.00 to $277.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $335.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $272.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SBA Communications’ robust fourth-quarter results reflected solid operating performance in both its site leasing and development segment. Its 2021 outlook indicates continued growth in its leasing segment. In fact, an increase in data volume, the deployment of 5G network, and additional spectrum are likely to continue to propel wireless carriers to expand and enhance their networks. Capitalizing on the trend, the company is banking on portfolio-growth transactions, positioning it well for significant lease-up opportunity over the long haul. However, a highly-leveraged balance sheet limits its ability to withstand any future negative externalities. Tenant concentration is concerning as any consolidation or reduction in network spending impacts its top line. The company’s shares have also underperformed the industry over the past year.”

2/23/2021 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $305.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $327.00 to $309.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $291.00 to $277.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $335.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – SBA Communications was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – SBA Communications was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $291.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $365.00.

1/15/2021 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SBAC traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $249.84. The stock had a trading volume of 535,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,497. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,665.49 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37.

Get SBA Communications Co alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.