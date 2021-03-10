Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/10/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “
- 3/3/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $89.00 to $90.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “
- 2/25/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $89.00.
- 2/24/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/23/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 2/22/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – Thomson Reuters is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/2/2021 – Thomson Reuters is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/16/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “
- 1/15/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $111.00.
- 1/15/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “
- 1/9/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “
Shares of TRI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,393. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $89.97.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.
