Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Thomson Reuters (TRI)

3/10/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

3/3/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $89.00 to $90.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

2/25/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $89.00.

2/24/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/23/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/22/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Thomson Reuters is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Thomson Reuters is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

1/15/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $111.00.

1/15/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

1/9/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Shares of TRI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,393. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $89.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

