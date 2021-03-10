Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Wayfair (W)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) recently:
- 3/4/2021 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $321.00 to $326.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2021 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $230.00 to $250.00.
- 3/1/2021 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.
- 3/1/2021 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $315.00.
- 2/26/2021 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $321.00 to $326.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $280.00 to $326.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $360.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Wayfair had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.
- 2/25/2021 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/18/2021 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $360.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2021 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $270.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
NYSE:W opened at $318.60 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.16.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wayfair by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
Read More: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.