Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Wayfair (W)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) recently:

3/4/2021 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $321.00 to $326.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $230.00 to $250.00.

3/1/2021 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

3/1/2021 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $315.00.

2/26/2021 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $321.00 to $326.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $280.00 to $326.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $360.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Wayfair had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

2/25/2021 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $360.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $270.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:W opened at $318.60 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.16.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $283.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 240,941 shares in the company, valued at $68,306,773.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total transaction of $48,364.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,501 shares of company stock worth $32,696,293. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wayfair by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

