Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.57

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 198816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Separately, TheStreet raised Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,245,941 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $176,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after acquiring an additional 642,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,270,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 193.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,724,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

