Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,864 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 911% compared to the average daily volume of 1,075 call options.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at $113,000.

SBH stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

