Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 805 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,050% compared to the average volume of 70 call options.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $4,047,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,763,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

