Investors Buy High Volume of Triton International Call Options (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 14,189 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,692% compared to the typical daily volume of 792 call options.

Shares of TRTN traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.32. 42,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,014. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Triton International has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $60.85.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $337.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.89%.

In other Triton International news, Director Claude Germain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $120,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Triton International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Triton International by 1,970.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Triton International in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

