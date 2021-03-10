Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,173 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,054% compared to the average daily volume of 275 call options.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,880. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $147.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

