Investors Buy Large Volume of Cornerstone Building Brands Put Options (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 845 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 622% compared to the typical volume of 117 put options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $4,820,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,377,543 shares of company stock valued at $58,699,946 over the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $495,333,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after buying an additional 381,685 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after buying an additional 1,175,760 shares during the period. Guardian Point Capital LP grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71,286 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNR opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

