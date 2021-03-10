Investors Buy Large Volume of MEDNAX Put Options (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 936 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 693% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.

MD stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MD. TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist upped their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 40.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 773,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 29,722 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.