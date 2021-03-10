Investors Purchase High Volume of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,241 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,404% compared to the typical daily volume of 282 put options.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

