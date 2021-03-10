Investors Purchase High Volume of Genius Brands International Call Options (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 186,081 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 440% compared to the typical daily volume of 34,459 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,557,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,163 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 57,537 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 396.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 341,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 77.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 378,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 165,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 321.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 169,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 129,615 shares during the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNUS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. 1,608,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,523,498. Genius Brands International has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.