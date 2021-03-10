Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,026 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 780% compared to the typical volume of 798 call options.

Shares of NYSE NMM traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,078. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 8.23%.

NMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

