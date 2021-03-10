Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 10,640 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 350% compared to the average volume of 2,364 call options.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUP stock traded down $7.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.01. 182,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,788. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.